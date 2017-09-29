INCOMM wanted to develop a double spinner display for Vanilla MasterCard gift cards for sale in Shell gas stations. MIL minimized floor space and maximized the number of card facings by tucking the spinners in close together. A centre pole keeps spinners in place with a removable sign frame on top that holds interchangeable graphics. The pole also provides additional wire hooks for gift cards. The unit is made from wire and sheet metal and powder coated for a durable finish. This display was created by Marketing Impact Limited, 50 Planchet Road, Concord, Ontario Canada L4K 2C7; (Web Site) www.displaypeople.com