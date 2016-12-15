Materialise NV, HOYA Vision Care Company and Hoet Design Studio have launched the world’s first vision-centric 3D-tailored eyewear. The Yuniku 3D scanning system is designed to be installed in opticians’ shops, to take high-resolution scans of a customers facial anatomy for fully 3D-tailored eyewear.
For the first time, both lenses and frames can be designed and positioned to fit an individual’s unique facial features, functional needs, and vision requirements, resulting in an enhanced vision experience, increased comfort, and new possibilities for personalization.
Materialise Partners With HOYA To Introduce Yuniku Eyewear
