New Zealand winemaker Matua is releasing the 2016 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé with new thermographic label technology. The Chill Check labels activate as a bottle is chilled to optimal drinking temperature, with the label’s features changing color.
The revolutionary label features a snowflake symbol that appears when the bottle is optimally chilled, along with a color-changing Ta Moko symbol which darkens when the wine reaches its ideal temperature. In the Maori culture of New Zealand, the Ta Moko is a traditional tattoo of the face or body, sacred to the wearer. The label is a proud symbol of Matua’s New Zealand roots.
Matua Chief Winemaker Greg Rowdon said, “Matua has the distinction of being the first winery in New Zealand to produce Sauvignon Blanc.” “Given our legacy for innovation, it seemed only fitting that we’d also be among the first in the wine industry to embrace this new thermographic label, enhancing consumer wine enjoyment and having a bit of fun.”
Matua Introduces ‘Chill Check’ Thermal Ink Label
New Zealand winemaker Matua is releasing the 2016 Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé with new thermographic label technology. The Chill Check labels activate as a bottle is chilled to optimal drinking temperature, with the label’s features changing color.