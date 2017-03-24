Maui Wowi Introduces ‘Green’ Smoothie

Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies is introducing the Green Smoothie.

The limited time offering is a tropically tangy drink with an extra nutritional boost. The franchise specializing in Hawaiian coffees and fruit smoothies introduced its first vegetable-centric smoothie at all U.S. brick and mortar retail locations.

The Green Smoothie is a blend of orange, pineapple, pear juices, and spinach purée. The fruit juice and spinach purée is blended with live-cultured, probiotic yogurt. A fresh banana is added before blending with ice. The smoothie provides a full serving of vegetables and is packed with dietary fiber, protein, vitamin A and zinc.

“Maui Wowi is excited to introduce the Green Smoothie to our lineup. Created from customer demand, this is our first smoothie that contains both fruits and vegetables,” said Mike Weinberger, brand president of Maui Wowi. “We worked meticulously to create a smoothie that’s full of nutritious elements, while cultivating a flavor and texture that will delight the palatte. It’s a great option for the health-minded smoothie consumer.