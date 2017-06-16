McKee Foods Muffin Cart And Baker Display

This eye catching display plays off of the popular nursery rhyme. A small footprint shoppable from 4 sides with clean lines and coordinating colors between the standee and cart was required. Being set up by independent distributors, the ease of assembly and elimination of non-corrugated components were an important part of this products introduction to the market place. This display won the Gold OMA, in the Mass Grocery category and was created for McKee Foods by Interstate Display Connection, 131 West Commercial Ave. Moonachie, NJ 07074; (Web Site) www.interstatecontainer.com