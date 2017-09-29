The Modular Fastrack Display can be adjusted to fit any retail environment. This compact display expands into a variety of configurations to maximize your display space and add impulse merchandising for seasonal promotions and more. It ships and stores as one compact unit, and is ideal for roll-outs to multiple stores. The display comes with caster wheels for in-store mobility. It is designed to be Graphic Ready, making it easy to add promotional messages for in-store impact. For more information, contact Southern Imperial, Inc. 1400 Eddy Avenue, Rockford, IL 61103; (Web Site) www.southernimperial.com