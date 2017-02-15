Mountain DEW Launches NBA Partnership

Mountain DEW has launched its NBA promotional partnership. Throughout the 2016-2017 season, DEW plans to get fans closer to the NBA lifestyle.
“The NBA is more than just a sport to basketball fans,” said Ryan Collis, Senior Marketing Director, Mountain DEW. “It represents a source of inspiration, which lines up with the spirit of the DEW Nation-celebrating sports and culture while having a damn good time.”
Mountain DEW lineup will engage in national and local marketing initiatives, from in-store and event activations to TV, digital and social media campaigns.
DEW started off the NBA season with something unexpected: 40-foot-tall glowing basketballs. Mountain DEW placed these giant basketball installations in three cities that are home to some of the country’s biggest NBA fans: Los Angeles, Miami and Cleveland. The DEWxNBA basketball installation made its final stop at the home of the 2015-16 NBA Champion Cleveland Cavaliers.
