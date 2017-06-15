Nestlé Pure Life recently joined with Crayola to conduct a national promotion the 2017 “Share-a-Smile” campaign, which introduced a new collection of Nestlé Pure Life kid-friendly, 8 ounce water bottles featuring labels designed by children. Elements of the “Share-a-Smile” marketing campaign included special point-of-sale materials.
Nestlé Pure Life asked parents to have their children draw what makes them smile for a chance to have their kids’ designs featured on some of the brand’s 8 ounce bottle labels, as well as a $25,000 scholarship and other valuable prizes.
The new kid-designed bottles are the latest collection to hit shelves in the “Share-a-Smile” 8 oz. bottled water line of products.
Larissa Hrabec, Marketing Director, Nestlé Pure Life, said, “We’re proud to partner with Crayola to inspire kids’ creativity and help parents encourage their kids to make smart beverage choices.”
Nestlé & Crayola Launch Promotion Of Kid-Designed Labels
