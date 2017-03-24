New D.C. United Soccer Stadium Named Audi Field

Audi of America has committed to D.C. United as the official naming partner of the club’s new Washington D.C. soccer stadium, Audi Field. Audi Field will be the home for D.C. United, the most decorated franchise in U.S. soccer history and the most successful professional team in the nation’s capital.

Opening in 2018, the state-of-the-art, Audi branded facility will also host a variety of sporting, music and cultural events along the newly developed D.C. southwest waterfront.

“We are excited to work with D.C. United and to continue our support of soccer in America as well the community near our Northern Virginia headquarters,” said Loren Angelo, Vice President of Marketing, Audi of America. “This commitment helps Audi connect with passionate soccer fans of all ages and the greater community through unique experiences that continue to elevate their excitement in America’s fastest-growing sport.”

The state-of-the-art Audi Field urban facility will feature 31 luxury suites with capacity for 20,000 fans, as well as a bike valet and 500,000 sq. ft. of retail space on site, making it at 365-day destination for fans and D.C. residents alike.

Jason Levien, United Managing General Partner, said, “We couldn’t think of a better partner to name our stadium and we look forward to forging extraordinary memories for years to come at Audi Field.”