New England Coffee recently conducted a mobile tour as part of its “Extraordinary People Campaign.”
The NEC “MugMobile” traveled throughout New England to visit restaurants, coffee shops, police/fire stations and community locations and events to thank those who drink and serve their coffee with celebratory gifts and samples.
Event attendees were invited to post photos to the Extraordinary People ‘Gallery’, to NEC’s Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #YouAreExtraordinary.
New England Coffee Conducts Mobile Tour
