NIKELAB CHI recently opened on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Located on the top floor of Nike Chicago, the new NIKELAB CHI store opens with the release of the NikeLab ACG outerwear collection, which offers advanced weather protection, and adaptable elements like interior strap systems and adjustable collars.
The interior of the eighth NikeLab store globally was specifically designed to showcase sport style in the Windy City. Hanging display racks open up the space and nod directly to the strap systems of the NikeLab ACG Alpine Jacket, System Blazer and Funnel Hoody.
NIKELAB CHI Opens On Michigan Avenue
