Jel Sert has launched its first Otter Pop Vibes Tour, giving fans unprecedented access to one of the West Coast’s most beloved frozen treats. A completely unique take on the tiny house phenomenon that has swept the nation, the Otter Pops Bungalow will be an 18′ X 26′ one-of-a-kind consumer experience that invites guests to immerse themselves in all things Otter.
The Beach Bungalow will feature an Otter Pops tasting bar where a “pop tender” will offer consumers the choice of one of six zippy ice pop flavors and iconic characters including Sir Isaac Lime, Alexander the Grape, Poncho Punch, Strawberry Short Kook, Louie-Bloo Raspberry, and Little Orphan Orange. Fully equipped with a deck for lounging, beach chairs, flat screen TV’s with custom content and entertainment, music, games and fun activities, the Otter Pops Beach Bungalow will be the ultimate summer hangout.
“We wanted to create a completely new and unique way for consumers to experience Otter Pops while bringing the brand’s relaxed and fun vibe to life,” said Otter Pops Sr. Brand Manager Kyle Harrington.
Otter Pop Vibes Summer Tour Launches
