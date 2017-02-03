Philips Lighting has introduced Philips SceneSwitch. With options for three different light settings, the LED bulb caters to a wide range of preferences. Consumers can easily select a scene – daylight, soft white light and a warm glow – to suit whatever task they are doing, whether it’s working, reading, watching TV or relaxing. No additional equipment or dimmers are needed to use Philips SceneSwitch.
With Philips SceneSwitch, consumers can simply place the three color settings-in-one light bulb into their existing fixture and use their light switch on the wall to flick through the scenes.
Philips SceneSwitch Launched
Philips Lighting has introduced Philips SceneSwitch. With options for three different light settings, the LED bulb caters to a wide range of preferences. Consumers can easily select a scene – daylight, soft white light and a warm glow – to suit whatever task they are doing, whether it’s working, reading, watching TV or relaxing. No additional equipment or dimmers are needed to use Philips SceneSwitch.