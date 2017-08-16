Pinkberry has turned a breakfast favorite into its latest summertime flavor with the introduction of Blueberry Muffin Frozen Yogurt.
Blueberry Muffin Frozen Yogurt is a delicious tart flavor that can also be topped with blueberry muffin crumbles and fresh blueberries to create the Blueberry Delight.
“Pinkberry loves trying new things and bringing fresh and exciting items to the menu that we know our customers are going to enjoy,” said Kate Unger, Sr. V.P., Marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Pinkberry. “Our Blueberry Muffin Frozen Yogurt is the perfect twist on a morning favorite with a fresh baked blueberry taste that can be enjoyed any time of day.”
Pinkberry Introduces Blueberry Muffin Frozen Yogurt Flavor
