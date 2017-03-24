Quaker Announces Winner Of ‘Bring Your Best Bowl’

Quaker Oats has announced that Apple Cheddar Rosemary was the winning flavor in its ‘Bring Your Best Bowl’ contest. Karen D. of Boston submitted the winning flavor and will take home the grand prize of $250,000. Her Instant Oatmeal flavor, Apple Cheddar Rosemary, is now on shelves nationwide.

“We created the Bring Your Best Bowl contest to inspire people to think about the versatility of oats, and that’s exactly what our winner Karen delivered with her unique flavor combination,” said Becky Frankiewicz, Sr. VP of Quaker Foods North America.