Raley’s new 40,000-sq. ft. store in Rancho Cordova, CA, offers fresh, high quality and healthy products in a format tailored to complement the local community.
The Rancho Cordova store will offer fresh grocery items, an extensive selection of grab-and-go prepared foods, and a full-service deli, sushi and bakery department. This new store extends Raley’s vision to infuse life with health and happiness, and offers an extensive variety of natural and organic products, including an expanded probiotics section and more than 200 organic product items.
“We developed this store for customers who seek healthy food at affordable prices and an easy shopping experience,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President. “From freshly prepared food, to the inviting seating area, we hope this new modern store is a destination for the Rancho Cordova Community.”
The new store generates 240 KW of solar energy. In addition, there are energy efficient refrigerated cases and a rooftop water/air cooled system that saves over 2 million gallons of water per year.
Raley’s Brings Fresh, Healthy & Value To Rancho Cordova
