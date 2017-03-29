Red Robin Gourmet Releases Beer With New Belgium Brewing

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews partners with New Belgium Brewing to create Grilled Pineapple Golden Ale, the first-ever special release beer inspired the unique components of Red Robin’s famous Banzai Burger. The beer will be served on-tap at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews restaurants.

“Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews continues to build its bar program by exploring craft beers, ‘Burger and Brew’ pairings and new drinks that incorporate fresh ingredients and new, bold flavors,” said Jonathan Muhtar, Chief Marketing Officer at Red Robin. “Our collaboration with New Belgium to create the Grilled Pineapple Golden Ale showcases our creative approach to innovation. We are excited to tap into beer lovers’ craving for unique beer offerings and complement the Banzai burger, one of our most popular burgers, in an entirely new and refreshing way!”