The American Licorice Company has created the Red Vines California Collection. The first-time-ever package of seven different licorice pieces will showcase the taste-bud-tantalizing treats on its Red Vines Made in California Tour. The Red Vines Made in California Tour will kick off in San Francisco and visit the Santa Cruz area, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, and end with a three-day experiential display at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.
The Red Vines California Collection is an assortment of seven classic licorice pieces. The tour will feature an elaborate Red Vines California-themed exhibit, including a customized Volkswagen Van as the centerpiece from which Red Vines ambassadors will distribute complimentary samples of the California Collection, coupons and other promotional items.
Ingrid Barrientos, Assist. Brand Manager, Red Vines said, “Launching the collection with a California tour gives us the opportunity to meet our fans face-to-face and celebrate the California lifestyle that has helped to make Red Vines the best-selling licorice in the West.”
Red Vines California Tour Launches
The American Licorice Company has created the Red Vines California Collection. The first-time-ever package of seven different licorice pieces will showcase the taste-bud-tantalizing treats on its Red Vines Made in California Tour. The Red Vines Made in California Tour will kick off in San Francisco and visit the Santa Cruz area, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange County, and end with a three-day experiential display at the Stagecoach Country Music Festival in Indio.