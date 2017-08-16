Rémy Martin has launched the “Rooted In Exception” mixed reality experience using Microsoft HoloLens technology.
“Rooted In Exception” mixed reality will be rolling out to luxury retail stores and events worldwide. The Rémy Martin mixed reality is also one of the first HoloLens experiences that is designed for consumers.
“The breath-taking HoloLens technology further convinces our clients why Rémy Martin is “Rooted In Exception,” said Augustin Depardon, Global Executive Director of Rémy Martin.
Rémy Martin Launches HoloLens Experience
