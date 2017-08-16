Samsung & MLB Launch Virtual Reality Partnership

Samsung and Major League Baseball have partnered to provide fans a new virtual reality experience, offering immersive access to players, ballparks and key baseball moments throughout the 2017 MLB Season.
Through the multinational partnership, fans will be able to enjoy a series of over 20 immersive videos exclusively on the Samsung VR app, the brand’s premium virtual reality content service.
“Through our partnership with MLB, we’re taking sports entertainment to a new level as we continue to explore what’s possible with VR,” said Michael Schmier, V.P. of Content & Services, Samsung Electronics America. “Now, with Samsung Gear VR, fans all over the world will be transported right into the action, gaining engaging access to baseball’s most exciting competitors, moments and ballparks, no matter where they are.”
Users can access the app while wearing the Samsung Gear VR powered by Oculus headset, which will provide them with a fully immersive virtual reality experience. Alternatively, they can browse and stream the 360-degree content on their Galaxy phones via the mobile app.
