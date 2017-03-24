Shelfbucks-Enabled Campaigns Offer Performance Data

For the first time in retail history, a dozen of the country’s largest consumer packaged goods companies launched technology-enabled, in-store merchandising display campaigns that provided daily performance data and alerts, proving increased product sales and identifying significant new sales opportunities. The 27 independent campaigns, enabled by the Shelfbucks SmartDisplay™ merchandising platform, generated more than 20 million data points and detailed observations from these displays.

Shelfbucks’ analysis of campaigns found that 77% of promotional displays drive measurable incremental sales increases at retail. Shelfbucks also identified improvement opportunities for retailers and brands that could increase incremental sales from displays by an additional 30-45%.