Shell & T-Mobile Help Customers Save On Everyday Cost Of Fuel

The Fuel Rewards program and Shell are adding 25-cent-per-gallon discounts on gas purchases to the list of gifts that millions of T-Mobile customers can get each week through the T-Mobile Tuesday app. T-Mobile’s 67.4 million U.S. customers can use the “T-Mobile Tuesdays” app each week to receive free gifts and discounts on food, movies and gas.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring easy everyday savings to T-Mobile Tuesdays members,” said Jeffrey Hassman, CMO of Excentus, the Dallas-based loyalty solutions provider that manages the Fuel Rewards program.