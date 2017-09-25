SKECHERS USA has opened its largest SKECHERS mall-based factory outlet store.
At 24,000 sq. ft., the massive superstore in Ontario, CA, features dedicated shops for the various SKECHERS lifestyle and performance collections for Men and Women, an exciting Kids’ area complete with theater, as well as a shop dedicated to the brand’s growing apparel collection.
Michael Greenberg, President of SKECHERS, said, “We built a store that showcases our collection to customers in the finest retail experience possible. We look forward to introducing features debuting here in more stores throughout our retail network to meet the needs of the consumers who are demanding our products worldwide.”
Located at California’s largest outlet destination-Ontario Mills-the SKECHERS superstore houses approximately 50,000 pairs, offering one of the widest assortments of SKECHERS lifestyle and performance products available under one roof. And unique to this location is a 5,000-square-foot apparel and accessories shop-in-shop that features a customer experience tailored to those shopping for clothing.
SKECHERS Opens Superstore At Ontario Mills
