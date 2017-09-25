The University of Washington and Starbucks Coffee are coming together to create a world-class coffeehouse destination in the historic Suzzallo Library. The design of the new café will honor the library’s rich history and legacy, and serve as a warm and welcoming space for the thousands of students, faculty, staff and guests who visit the library each day.
For the new café at Suzzallo Library, Starbucks store design team worked closely with UW Libraries, UW Housing & Food Services, and other campus stakeholders to develop a design that would honor the integrity and heritage of the library, while meeting the growing needs of the campus community. The 4,000-sq.-ft. space will offer a variety of seating options to inspire greater connection between students, faculty and staff, delivering a true coffeehouse destination at the library.
The Suzzallo Library location will offer Starbucks signature menu of handcrafted espresso beverages, brewed coffee, Teavana teas, and a wide selection of food. In response to students’ requests for more options, Starbucks will also offer its selection of small-lot Starbucks Reserve coffees.
Starbucks Creates Unique Coffeehouse Destination At University Of Washington
The University of Washington and Starbucks Coffee are coming together to create a world-class coffeehouse destination in the historic Suzzallo Library. The design of the new café will honor the library’s rich history and legacy, and serve as a warm and welcoming space for the thousands of students, faculty, staff and guests who visit the library each day.