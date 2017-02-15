Stillhouse whiskey has launched the Stillhouse Tailgate Tour, a cutting-edge interactive mobile tailgate experience taking America’s Finest 100% clear corn whiskey on the road.
Stillhouse embarked on a 13,000 mile journey to take its proprietary, daring red, 100% stainless steel can where glass can’t go to football games, sporting events and activities throughout Arizona, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. The Stillhouse branded mobile unit transforms into an open-air lounge, bringing to life the ultimate tailgate experience.
The Stillhouse Tailgate Tour elevated the football pre-game party and engaged football fans serving ice-cold shots and handcrafted cocktails featuring all six expressions of Stillhouse, including Original clear corn whiskey, Apple Crisp, Peach Tea, Coconut, Mint Chip and Red Hot.
Limited edition tailgate cocktails included Stillhouse Tennessee Tea, Stillhouse Touchdown, Stillhouse Red Mule and the Stillhouse Red Zone. Guests also enjoyed a football inspired menu of light bites, exciting photo opportunities, tailgate games and music by locally prominent DJ’s.
Stillhouse Whiskey Launches Mobile Tailgate Tour
