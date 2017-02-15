Stroh Brewery Co. is honoring its brewing heritage by reintroducing Stroh’s Bohemian-Style Pilsner, a crisp, balanced pilsner, with a floral aroma, subtle hop spice, and a rich, bready maltiness. Brewed for everyday enjoyment, this is a Bohemian-Style Pilsner worthy of the Stroh’s name.
By bringing brewing back to the city of Detroit, Stroh’s is honoring the history and heritage of Stroh’s, and the innovation and hard work of the people of Detroit.
Stroh’s Bohemian-Style Pilsner Reintroduced
