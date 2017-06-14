Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders is putting a stake in the ground to make green space more accessible to nature-starved New Yorkers.
For the US launch of the brand’s global Nature Remix campaign, which was created to bring nature back into cities, Strongbow has partnered with Swale, New York’s first floating food forest. Swale was founded by visionary artist Mary Mattingly, who wanted to take advantage of Manhattan waterways and make fresh, edible perennial plants available to all New Yorkers. Thanks to Strongbow, the formerly barren barge will evolve and continue to flourish in 2017 with a blossoming apple orchard surrounded by garden beds filled with herbs, fruits and vegetables.
Jessica Robinson, V.P., Marketing, Portfolio Brands at Heineken USA, said, “We encourage everyone to find their own natural escape – whether it’s enjoying a respite on a floating food forest circling New York City, or sharing a glass of Strongbow mixed with fruit and garnish with friends.”
Strongbow Launches Nature Remix Campaign
