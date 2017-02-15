Tanger Outlet Centers In Fort Worth, Texas

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, plan to open Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth adjacent to the Texas Motor Speedway.
The new Tanger Outlet Center will be the signature outlet retail component of Fine Line Diversified Development’s Champions Circle, a commercial mixed-use real estate development adjacent to the Texas Motor Speedway.
Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth will be home to 350,000 sq. ft. of retail space and feature more than 80 upscale brand name and designer outlet retailers including Tommy Hilfiger, H&M and Gap.
