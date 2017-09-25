Tecate has launched “Claim Your Corner,” a fully integrated marketing program. The retail promotion leads up to the championship boxing bout between “Golden Boy” Canelo Alvarez, and his opponent, the quickly rising, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.
At retail, eye-catching POS and special fight thematic packaging will be used to secure in-store features and displays; in-store sampling will drive consumer trial; and direct participation in the sweepstakes through the tecate.com site. Cross-merchandising partnerships with Barcel, Big Red, and Pernod Ricard will help drive sales for the At-Home viewing occasion. On-premise, Tecate will host bar takeovers offering corner-specific swag and dual-sided coasters.
Through specially marked packages merchandised with impactful POS, consumers receive a code giving them a chance to win Tecate swag and boxing gear, as well as tickets to the ultimate boxing experience at the main event.
Tecate Conducts ‘Claim Your Corner’ Promo
