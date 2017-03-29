Tequila Don Julio Offers New 1.75 Liter 1942 Bottles

Tequila Don Julio’s newest addition to the brand’s portfolio are Don Julio 1942 1.75 Liter bottles. The larger than life bottles that also feature new luminescent labels for prime visibility while celebrating at nightclubs.

Don Julio González began his passionate pursuit to create the world’s first luxury tequila in 1942.

“This new 1.75 Liter offering, or what we fondly call the ‘El Jefe,’ finally gives nightlife a bottle of Don Julio 1942 as large as its celebrations deserve. We hope our fans consider it our gift to them and continue to enjoy Don Julio responsibly during special celebrations and life milestones,” said Rodolfo Aldana, Director of Tequila at Diageo North America.