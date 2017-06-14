Home / Newsletters / Corrugated Display / thinkThin Joins Forces With Warner Bros. “Wonder Woman”

thinkThin Joins Forces With Warner Bros. “Wonder Woman”

thinkThin, a leader in protein-focused nutrition, has formed a multi-faceted promotional partnership with the upcoming, highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures feature film “Wonder Woman.”
Dedicated shippers and on-pack branding highlight a special point-of-purchase call to action with a gift with purchase offer, good for $5 off a movie ticket in exchange for the purchase of $15 worth of any thinkThin protein bars, including the new thinkThin Protein & Superfruit bars. National sweepstakes where one fan will be awarded a “Wonder Woman” VIP Experience, including round-trip airfare to attend the movie’s U.S. premiere.
Shippers featuring “Wonder Woman” movie branding can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger and other major retailers.