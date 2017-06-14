thinkThin, a leader in protein-focused nutrition, has formed a multi-faceted promotional partnership with the upcoming, highly anticipated Warner Bros. Pictures feature film “Wonder Woman.”
Dedicated shippers and on-pack branding highlight a special point-of-purchase call to action with a gift with purchase offer, good for $5 off a movie ticket in exchange for the purchase of $15 worth of any thinkThin protein bars, including the new thinkThin Protein & Superfruit bars. National sweepstakes where one fan will be awarded a “Wonder Woman” VIP Experience, including round-trip airfare to attend the movie’s U.S. premiere.
Shippers featuring “Wonder Woman” movie branding can be found at Target, Walmart, Kroger and other major retailers.
thinkThin Joins Forces With Warner Bros. “Wonder Woman”
