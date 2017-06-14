Thomas recently took its the popular competition on the road with the Thomas’ Breakfast Battle: Food Truck Edition. Innovative chefs from acclaimed food trucks nationwide were challenged to create the ultimate breakfast recipe inspired by the cuisine of their food truck. From Korean barbeque to macaroni and cheese, each truck has broken the traditional breakfast boundaries and drawn inspiration from their unique offerings to create one-of-a-kind recipes sure to delight, using Thomas’ products as the main ingredient.
The competition will run for a five-week period in which consumers can vote once per day for their favorite recipe and will automatically be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win free Thomas’ products daily and the consumer grand prize of $5,000.
Thomas Conducts Breakfast Tour
Thomas recently took its the popular competition on the road with the Thomas’ Breakfast Battle: Food Truck Edition. Innovative chefs from acclaimed food trucks nationwide were challenged to create the ultimate breakfast recipe inspired by the cuisine of their food truck. From Korean barbeque to macaroni and cheese, each truck has broken the traditional breakfast boundaries and drawn inspiration from their unique offerings to create one-of-a-kind recipes sure to delight, using Thomas’ products as the main ingredient.