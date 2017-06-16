Tide Purclean Tree

P&G wanted a custom display to generate retailer excitement around new Tide purclean to drive incremental product placement in-store. The display was constructed completely out of Falcon Board and corrugate so it was 100% recyclable after use. The displays shipped fully assembled and packed with 24, 75 FL OZ bottles of product so no in-store assembly was required. This display won the Gold OMA in the General Merchandise Category, and Display of The Year, Semi-Permanent, and was created for Procter & Gamble by Arc Worldwide, 35 West Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL, 60601; (Web Site) www.arcww.com