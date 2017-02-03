Under Armour has introduced the brand’s newest UA Record Equipped running shoes – UA SpeedForm Gemini 3 RE, UA SpeedForm Velociti RE, and UA SpeedForm Europa RE, designed to provide runners with the digital tools needed to maximize performance. The new shoes are powered by MapMyRun, Under Armour’s mobile app and global digital running community.
Each shoe includes new features that will arm runners with automatic tracking capabilities, and insights into their muscular fatigue prior to working out.
UA Record Equipped extends the tracking capability of MapMyRun by providing workout stats, such as cadence, real-time pace information and the mileage lifetime of the shoe.
Under Armour Unveils UA SpeedForm
