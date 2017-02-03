Unilever has introduced Anti-Marks Antiperspirant Technology that helps prevent white marks on dark clothes and the formation of yellow stains on white clothes. The proprietary formulation will be featured in Dry Spray format across five brands: Degree Men, Degree Women, Dove, Dove Men+Care and AXE.
Matthew McCarthy, Unilever Sr. Director of Deodorants & Men’s Grooming, said, “We’re proud and excited to deliver this innovation to the marketplace and provide a real solution for shoppers.”
Unilever Launches New Anti-Marks Antiperspirants
