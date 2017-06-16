Wizards of the Coast Kaladesh Thopters & Airships Display

The purpose of these unique hanging displays was to “own the sky” and introduce the new Magic the Gathering World of Kaladesh to gaming enthusiasts. The intricate design mirrored actual airships and Thopters from the game, and the 3-D structure allowed them to come to life when hanging from the store ceiling. Stores were supplied with a kit containing eight displays, each digitally printed and constructed from corrugate material. These unique hanging displays won the Gold OMA in the Entertainment, Games & Toys category, Semi-Permanent, and was created for Wizards of the Coast by Bennett Packaging & Displays, 220 NW Space Center Cir, Lees Summit, MO 64064; (Web Site) www.BennettKC.com