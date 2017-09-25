Wolverine is using this interactive slatwall and counter display showcasing the Wolverine brand and demonstrating the footbed and sole elements that make up the EPX Anti-Fatigue Technology.
A shoe display was developed that took visual cues from the honeycomb pattern on the footbed. A rear back panel provides messaging above a cantilevered boot riser.
The design is adaptable to slatwall, countertop, or shelf environments.
This display was created by AXIS Display Group, Inc., (www.axisdisplaygroup.com), a South Beloit, IL-based p.o.p.display firm.
Wolverine Features EPX Interactive Boot Display
