Yogurt Mountain (YOMO) has teamed with Fandango to create a limited-time offer for YOMO customers this summer. Customers can participate in the “YOMO Takes You to the Movies” campaign and earn prizes like a YOMO Exclusive popcorn box and a Fandango Promo Code with multiple visits to Yogurt Mountain.
Customers who register visits through the YoMobile system can earn prizes on as little as two visits. After two visits, customers receive a Buy One, Get One Free mobile coupon; after five visits an exclusive YOMO popcorn box; after 10 visits the Fandango Promo Code which allows customers to receive up to $15.00 total ticket and convenience fee value towards one movie ticket to see any movie at Fandango partner theaters in the U.S.
Julie Wade, V.P., Yogurt Mountain, said, “Our customers love to visit during the summer, and this year customers have extra reasons to enjoy the experience. Adding the Fandango Promo Code offer makes a summer visit to YOMO even more special.”
Yogurt Mountain Partners With Fandango For ‘Movies’ Campaign
