As the world leader in vehicle protection products, Ziebart Corp. was looking for a proprietary way to actively communicate the positive effects of its window tint treatments in each of their 400 dealer showrooms.
To meet the challenge, an interactive countertop display was designed with three of Ziebart’s window tint treatments surrounding a central sun lamp, demonstrating the actual heat reduction of three window tint products under “sun-load” conditions.
When customers activate the central sun lamp, the turntable can be rotated to feel how warm the standard glass is as compared to the three Ziebart treated panels. This allows customers to feel the heat reduction of each product.
This display was created by MDI Worldwide, (www.mdiworldwide.com), a Farmington Hills, MI-based display firm.
Ziebart Counter Display Demos Window Tint Treatments
